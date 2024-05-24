CCTV appeal after Bristol city centre burglary

Officers investigating a burglary in Bristol city centre last month have released CCTV footage of two men they want to speak to.

Between 6pm and 6.10pm on Saturday 6 April, two men have entered a property in Small Street and stolen clothing and cash.

The men we want to speak to are both described as white. One was wearing a beige cap, dark coloured clothing and white trainers at the time and the other was wearing beige trousers, a denim jacket and a purple hat.

Investigating officer Max Sims said: “Our investigation into this burglary is continuing and we now want to speak to these men as part of our enquiries.

“We have been in regular contact with the victim and continue to keep them updated on our progress and neighbourhood officers have been carrying extra patrols in the area since the incident was reported.”

If you have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us.