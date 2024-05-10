CCTV appeal released following assault in Bristol nightclub

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify two people in connection with an assault investigation.

Officers believe the two men in the video have information which could aid our enquiries into the incident which happened on Sunday 29 October at around 12.30am.

The men are both white, in their early 20s and with short, dark brown hair.

One of the men is around 6ft tall, with brown facial hair and is wearing a blue jacket, white T-shirt, beige trousers and white trainers.

The second man is around 5ft 9ins tall and is clean shaven. He is shown wearing a black hoodie, black trousers and white trainers.

The investigation relates to an assault at Motion, in Avon Street, Bristol.

Two or three unknown men have attacked two men and a woman, all in their 20s. The two men required hospital treatment for head injuries. They are both now recovering at home.

If you recognise either of the two men, or have any information about the incident and remember witnessing it, please call us.