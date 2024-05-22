CCTV image issued in graffiti tagging investigation – Bristol

We’re issuing a CCTV image of a man we want to identify in connection with graffiti tagging in Bristol.

The word ‘Drago’ was sprayed over property belonging to Clifton Down Shopping Centre in Whiteladies Road, sometime between 7.40pm and 8pm on Wednesday 13 March.

The man in the image is described as white, in his early to mid twenties, with blond hair and he was dressed in a blue hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

If you recognise this man, or have information which would help our investigation, please contact us.