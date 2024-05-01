CCTV issued to identify men in connection with Bristol Harbourside assault inquiry

CCTV footage has been issued showing three men we want to identify in connection with an assault investigation in Bristol.​

A man in his twenties suffered a broken jaw after being punched and kicked during an incident on the Harbourside at about 10.30pm on Saturday 15 April, 2023. The injuries he suffered to his face required surgery.​

We believe the three men we want to identify were part of a larger group, with one of the men wearing what appears to be a white wedding dress (see footage below). He’s described as white, in his late twenties or early thirties, about 5ft 9ins/5ft 10ins, of a stocky build, with short dark hair and a short dark beard. He spoke with a Welsh accent.​

The second man is described as white, aged in his mid twenties or early thirties, about 5ft 10ins, of skinny build, and he was wearing a blue zip-up top, with a white top underneath, blue jeans and white trainers.

The third man is described as white, aged in his mid twenties or early thirties, about 5ft 10ins, of skinny build, and wearing a beige-checked shirt, blue jeans and white trainers.

If you recognise any of the three men, or have information about this incident, please contact us.