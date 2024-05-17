Criminal behaviour order for shoplifter

A 48-year-old man has been banned by magistrates from visiting a number of shops after pleading guilty to 10 shoplifting offences.

Jason White committed two offences across Westfield and Radstock in February and March 2023, plus a further eight thefts between 13 March and 26 April this year in Midsomer Norton.

He appeared before Bath Magistrates Court on Monday 29 April and received a criminal behaviour order for his crimes.

The order, which lasts for two years, has a number of conditions that White must abide by and failure to do so could lead to further prosecution. The conditions are:

Not to enter Co-op stores in Westfield and Radstock

Not to enter The One Stop Shop in Midsomer Norton

Not to enter or remain on any business premises where he has been served a written ban by them

On entering any store, must use a receptacle – for example a trolley or basket – to carry goods until the point of purchase

White, of Bryant Avenue in Westfield, was also ordered to pay compensation of £377.67.

PC Mark Graham, of the Radstock Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Shoplifting is a serious offence and we are pleased the courts have taken action to help prevent these stores from being targeted again by Jason White. “Should he breach the criminal behaviour order, he could face further prosecution.”

Shoplifting offences can be reported online via our website, but if the crime is in progress or a suspect is detained then please call 999.