Dashcam appeal after death of two women in A361 collision

Two women have died in a three-vehicle collision on the A361 near Frome yesterday afternoon (Thursday 30 May).

Emergency services were called to Marston Road at about 3.10pm after a collision involving a silver Ford, black Land Rover and a lorry.

The driver and passenger of the Ford were both sadly pronounced deceased at the scene.

The women’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them. They are being supported by a specially-trained family liaison officer.

One occupant of the Land Rover was taken to hospital but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

The A361 was closed until approximately 12.05am while collision investigation work was carried out and the road cleared.

Motorists in the area who witnessed what happened, or may have relevant dashcam, are asked to please contact us online or on 101 and quote reference number 5224139063.