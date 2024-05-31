Deadline for football banning order passport surrender approaches

People with Football Banning Orders in Avon and Somerset are required to surrender their passport by Tuesday 4 June ahead of the upcoming Uefa Euro 2024 tournament.

Seventy people in the area are prohibited from travelling to Germany and attending matches involving England.

Anyone who fails to surrender their passport by the deadline could be arrested, unless they have applied for an exemption.

Football Banning Orders can be issued any type of football-related disorder and does not just apply to incidents at matches. This includes anyone watching matches at public events, such as at a pub.

These orders can prevent a person from attending both club and international games and can last for up to 10 years.

England’s tournament begins on Sunday 16 June against Serbia with the following group stage games against Denmark and Slovenia taking place on 20 and 25 June.

High-visibility patrols will be conducted throughout the duration of the tournament to engage with fans and maintain public safety.