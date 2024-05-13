Enquiries into pub burglary continue after arrest

One person has been arrested following a burglary at a pub in Cannington last month, but we still hope the public can assist our ongoing enquiries.

A quantity of cash was stolen by two men from The Friendly Spirit, in Brook Street, at approximately 1.25am on Tuesday 30 April.

A 25-year-old man was arrested the same day on suspicion of burglary and was released under investigation after police interview.

CCTV enquiries have been carried out and show a man we want to talk to in connection with our enquiries. He is seen wearing a hooded top , dark clothing and in possession of a shiny rucksack. He is in the company of a second man too.

While we appreciate the image is not of the highest quality, we hope someone may be able to assist our investigation or have footage from around the time that shows the individuals more clearly.

If you can help us, please contact us online or call 101 and quote reference number 5224109708.