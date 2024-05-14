Four in cells after burglary report

Four people are in police custody after officers were called to a suspected burglary in progress in St Paul’s, Bristol.

The call came in just before 2.10am today, Tuesday 14 May, reporting a group of people trying to break into a house in William Street.

Officers attended, arrested four men on foot nearby and after further enquiries seized a car.

Suspected cannabis plants were being grown in the house which was targeted.

Four men in their twenties from London, Essex and Hertfordshire, who were all arrested on suspicion of burglary, remain in police custody.

Officers would like to thank the member of the public who called 999 to report their suspicions.