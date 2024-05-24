Hat-trick win for sergeant at national dog trials

An Avon and Somerset Police sergeant has made history by becoming the first to win the National Police Dog Trials title three times.

Dog handler Sgt Nick Dalrymple stormed to victory with Police Dog Eva. This is Nick’s third title win at the event, having previously triumphed with PD Aden in 2013 and PD Ash in 2019.

Police Scotland hosted the three-day event at the Police Scotland College, Tulliallan. Dogs and handlers from UK police forces competed in a series of trials including agility, searching and obedience.

Sgt Dalrymple said: “I am extremely humbled and honoured to win the National Championships with Eva. This is my final year competing and it is incredible to finish on a high. I am so proud of Eva – she is incredible.”

Dog section Inspector Jo Hayward-Melen commented: “I am absolutely over the moon at Nick’s success. It’s a real reflection of the hard work that Nick puts into his dog handling skills and his dedication to the role.

Nick and Eva were also joined by last years winners, PC Pete Flinn and PD Belle, who finished in impressive fourth place and first timers PC Harry Sims and PD Fonzo, who were thrilled to qualify at their first national trials, scooped an award for “Best turned out dog”.

PC Sims and PD Fonzo. Credit: @No1GhostDog on X and Instagram

Hayward-Melen added: “It’s also great to see the other members of the team doing so well too. All of the Avon and Somerset dog handlers work tirelessly to keep communities safe and it’s fantastic to see their skills being highlighted on this national stage. “The communities of Avon and Somerset Police should feel very proud of their dog handlers today.”