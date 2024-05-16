HMICFRS custody inspection finds positive practices and makes improvement recommendations

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire and Rescue Services (HMICFRS) has published the findings of its latest assessment of how we manage our custody suites across Avon and Somerset.

Inspectors visited our three sites – in Bridgwater, Keynsham and Patchway – between 8-19 January this year.

In its subsequent report, published today (Thursday 16 May), the HMICFRS alongside the Care Quality Commission, recognised the clear governance strategy we have for managing custody, including the role senior leaders play.

The report noted good work by custody personnel including:

Showing a caring attitude , with detainees giving positive responses about the care they had received in custody.

, with detainees giving positive responses about the care they had received in custody. Keeping custody centres well-maintained and clean .

. Being patient with violent and volatile detainees in attempts to de-escalate situations, using effective communication and negotiation.

with violent and volatile detainees in attempts to de-escalate situations, using effective communication and negotiation. ‘Good evidence’ of diverting prisoners with mental health illness away from custody where appropriate.

where appropriate. Demonstrating a ‘strong commitment’ to keeping children out of custody where appropriate.

where appropriate. Comprehensive training in line with College of Policing standards.

in line with College of Policing standards. A commitment to transparency and good relationships with independent custody visitors.

and good relationships with independent custody visitors. Offering a good range of reading material and stress aids for detainees.

Inspectors also made recommendations about how we can improve the service we offer:

Reducing the amount of time children spend in custody, including improvements to seeking alternative accommodation for them if refused bail after charge.

Management of risk assessments, and in particular recording more in-depth information and conducting more regular reviews of the care plans we have in place. Going forward we are ensuring line managers monitor the quality of reviews and care plans, and the issue is monitored in staff’s individual performance assessments.

They also highlighted increasing observation as a way we could improve our management of prisoners at risk of self-harm. The suggestions included including finding a quieter location to monitor CCTV, which is a change we have already made.

Completing more regular safety maintenance checks in line with national guidance and reviewing highlighted areas where potential safety and privacy concerns were raised.

Allocating a female officer or member of staff to oversee the care and welfare needs of girls in custody, which is a policy that was in place but is one that has been formalised since the inspection.

While our commitment to equality around gender and ethnicity was recognised, inspectors found in almost eight per cent of cases the detainee’s ethnicity was not recorded. Steps are being taken to improve this as we recognise the important of data quality.

The use of PAVA incapacitant spray in custody was found to have reduced, but remains higher than they usually see. Inspectors did review 34 incidents where there was use of force and in two cases they identified some learning for us. These have been debriefed and learning shared throughout custody.

Feedback was given to us in-person that custody inspectors were carrying out reviews too early. This was changed during the course of the inspection.