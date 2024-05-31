Life sentence for murderer who killed ‘wonderful’ family man

A murderer has received a life sentence after killing a man in a Weston-super-Mare flat.

Adam Bowers viciously attacked Nick Bryan at a house in Weston-super-Mare in November 2021, causing fatal injuries.

Mr Bryan’s family hope people remember him for being a ‘wonderful person’ and described him as a ‘larger than life character’.

Bowers had been drinking with two women at an address in Rydal Road on 15 November 2021, when the two women decided to go out to a convenience store in Weston-super-Mare to get more alcohol.

There, they met Mr Bryan who was in the shop at the same time, who they invited back to the flat.

However after a number of hours together, an argument ensued and Bowers, a former boxer, conducted a violent and sustained attack on Mr Bryan by punching and kicking him. He then left the scene with one of the women.

We were called by paramedics in the early hours of the following morning to the house where Mr Bryan was found unconscious. He was taken to hospital, where he sadly died on 17 November 2021.

A post-mortem revealed the 46-year-old, who used to live in Leicestershire, had died after sustaining significant head injuries.

A murder investigation was carried out and led to 35-year-old Bowers being charged in November 2023. He pleaded guilty in February.

Bristol Crown Court was told Bowers had confessed to a fellow prisoner in 2022 – while serving a sentence for an unrelated offence – that he punched Mr Bryan repeatedly and also used a hammer in the sustained attack.

Judge Martin Picton handed Bowers a life sentence and told him he will serve a minimum of 20 years before he can be considered for release.

He said Bowers’ confession amounted to a ‘boast’ of what he did and showed no remorse. He remarked Bowers had no reason to attack Mr Bryan or keep attacking in a ‘sustained and savage fashion’, adding the level of violence was ‘grotesque’.

Judge Picton said Mr Bryan was a ‘gentle soul’ loved by family and friends.

Anne Bryan, Nick’s mother, said of her son: “He was funny, he was kind, he was clever and a bit of a daredevil.

“He did bungee jumping, and white-water rafting; he loved stuff like that, swimming in the sea when it was cold.”

Nick’s sister, Holly Bryan, said her brother’s ‘hysterical laugh’ would be something everyone associated with him.

She added: “I’d definitely like him to be remembered for how wonderful a person he was.”

She also said Nick loved anything Wonder Woman-related, so much so he was bought a themed blanket one Christmas. In his honour, she wore a Wonder Woman costume to his funeral and her graduation.