Man admits breaking into same café twice

A 39-year-old man has appeared in court and admitted breaking into the same Taunton café twice in the same day.

Edward Hayes, of no fixed address, admitted two counts of burglary when he appeared at Taunton Magistrates’ Court yesterday (Wednesday 22 May).

Hayes forced entry into Block café, on Magdalene Street, at about 1.20am last Tuesday (14 May) and stole a number of items before leaving.

He then returned about an hour and a half later and stole more items.

In a statement to the court, the owners of the café described how the burglary was a “violation of our space and a disruption to our service” and told how they had to throw large amounts of stock away as they could not be sure whether any of it had been tampered with.

Following his guilty pleas, magistrates ordered Hayes to pay £220 compensation to the owners of the café and he was recalled to prison for breach of a pre-existing licence conditions.

PC Naomi Baker said: “We take reports of burglary extremely seriously and recognise the profound impact offences can have on victims.

“Neighbourhood officers responded promptly to this incident and quickly identified Hayes as the offender before gathering the evidence needed to put him before the courts.

“Hayes’ actions not only left the owners of the café having to spend time and money to fix the front door he damaged and to clean up the mess he made but they also disrupted the service they provide to the community.”