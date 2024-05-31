Man arrested after sexual assault appeal

A man has been arrested in connection with an ongoing investigation into a sexual assault on a bus in Bristol.

A teenage girl was touched inappropriately at approximately 7.40pm on Monday 26 February on the number 43 bus going to Cadbury Heath from Bristol city centre.

A 61-year-old man was arrested last night (Thursday 30 May) and remains in police custody.

The victim and her family have been updated and our enquiries into the incident continue.

Earlier this week we issued a CCTV image of a man we hoped the public could help us identify. We would like to thank everyone who shared our appeal and contacted us with information.