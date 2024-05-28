Man arrested following incident in Bristol city centre

At around 11.30am today (Tuesday 28 May) we received a number of calls from members of the public reporting an altercation between two men on Bond Street, Bristol city centre.

Officers were on the scene within two minutes of the first call and found a man aged in his 40s with stab wounds.

The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition by the ambulance service and is currently receiving treatment.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing GBH with intent and is currently in police custody.

Specialist crime scene investigators recovered a knife during their examination of the area.

Enquiries into what happened are underway, with officers speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage.