Man arrested following incident in Bristol city centre
At around 11.30am today (Tuesday 28 May) we received a number of calls from members of the public reporting an altercation between two men on Bond Street, Bristol city centre.
Officers were on the scene within two minutes of the first call and found a man aged in his 40s with stab wounds.
The man was taken to hospital in a critical condition by the ambulance service and is currently receiving treatment.
A 37-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing GBH with intent and is currently in police custody.
Specialist crime scene investigators recovered a knife during their examination of the area.
Enquiries into what happened are underway, with officers speaking to witnesses and reviewing CCTV footage.
Investigating officer T/DC Andrew Smetham said: “Several members of the public bravely intervened in this incident after seeing it take place.
“They disarmed a man with a knife and prevented him from leaving the area before officers arrived.
“There is never any expectation on people to intervene in acts of violence and I’d like to recognise the courage it will have taken those who put themselves in harm’s way.
“Another member of the public also came to the aid of the injured man, giving him first aid, and they too deserve praise.
“While we don’t believe there is any ongoing risk to the public, neighbourhood officers will remain in the area and will continue to carry out patrols in the city centre to provide reassurance.”
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224136363, or complete our online appeals form.