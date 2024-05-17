Man charged after Kingswood burglary

A 55-year-old man appeared at Bristol Magistrates’ Court today (17 May) charged in connection with the burglary of a home in Kingswood last month.

Brennan Hartrey, of Dangerfield Avenue, Bishopsworth, was charged following the incident, which took place in Sweets Road, Kingswood on Thursday 11 April.

He has also been charged with the repeated use of an older person’s free travel card which was issued in another person’s name.

At the hearing, he was remanded into custody until his appearance at Bristol Crown Court on Friday 21 June.