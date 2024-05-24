Man charged with burglary offences in Bristol

A man has been charged with several burglary offences following incidents in Bristol this week.

Jamie Ward, 42, is accused of two burglaries and one attempted burglary of residential properties in the city centre during the evening of Monday 20 May.

Ward, of Charlton Road in St George, appeared before Bristol Magistrates Court yesterday (Thursday 23 May).

He was released on conditional bail and must attend Bristol Crown Court on Friday 28 June.