Man convicted of murder at Bradley Stoke house

A man has been convicted of murdering a friend at a house in Bradley Stoke.

Lee Llewellyn used a knife to kill 32-year-old Martin Hefferman, from Fishponds, at a house in Honeysuckle Close during the early hours of Saturday 18 November 2023.

Llewellyn had denied one count of murder, claiming Martin had accidently jumped onto the knife, but was convicted by jurors following a nine-day trial at Bristol Crown Court.

The 51-year-old, of Froomshaw Road in Bristol, was remanded ahead of sentencing tomorrow (Friday 24 May).

The jury was told Llewellyn and Mr Hefferman had been at the address with two women, one of which owned the property, for approximately 48 hours before the tragic incident occurred. A quantity of alcohol and drugs had been consumed during that time.

Neither of the women saw the fatal stabbing, but told police they had heard an argument between the two men downstairs shortly beforehand. They then found Mr Hefferman bleeding and critically injured on the landing.

One of the women called police at approximately 3.20am and the first officers arrived approximately 10 minutes later.

Llewellyn told those officers he had ‘stabbed the guy’ and he had sustained rib injuries in an altercation with Mr Hefferman before picking up the knife.

On being transported to the police car he said he hoped Mr Hefferman survived because he did not want ‘no murder charge’. He also stated when on route to custody he said: “I didn’t mean to do it but he attacked me.” When in custody though he replied ‘no comment’ to all questions.

In court Llewellyn claimed the death was as a result of an accident.

Mr Hefferman was pronounced deceased at the scene by ambulance staff shortly after 4am.

A pathologist’s report concluded Mr Hefferman died of a single stab wound to his upper chest, damaging his heart. The prosecution argued the severity of injury and the location of the wound showed Llewellyn intended to kill or cause Mr Hefferman (pictured below) very serious injury.