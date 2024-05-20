 Leave site
You are here: Home » News » Man in court after Bridgwater incidents

Man in court after Bridgwater incidents

Posted on 20 May 2024, at 09:28 in In Court

A man is due in court after a number of incidents in Bridgwater on Friday night, 17 May.

Police were called to the Clink in Bridgwater just before 7.15pm on Friday, following reports of a man carrying round a metal drain cover.

When officers attended there were further reports of a man setting fuel alight, before driving away in a car from a petrol station forecourt.

A man was arrested at 7.50pm on the A358 at Henlade.

Kelvin Weeks, 41, of no fixed abode, is due before Taunton Magistrates’ Court today, Monday 20 May charged with:

  • Arson with intent to endanger life
  • Aggravated taking of a vehicle without consent
  • Driving while disqualified
  • Driving without insurance
  • Failing to supply a specimen of blood.