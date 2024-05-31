Man in custody after stabbing in Bristol
A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident in Stapleton Road last night (Thursday 30 May).
Officers were called to an altercation at a bus stop in Stapleton Road just before 11pm, followed by a report from the ambulance service stating a teenage boy had sustained a stab wound to his leg.
Officers attended both calls within minutes and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.
Detectives are also investigating an assault which happened nearby on Tuesday (28 May) at around 9.50pm. A teenage boy was taken to hospital where he received treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.
We are conscious of the proximity between the two incidents and our detectives are working to establish if there is any link between them.
Neighbourhood Inspector Chris Green said: “These are extremely concerning incidents and we are working to establish the full circumstances of what happened and identify those responsible.
“A police cordon remains in place in Stapleton Road and officers will be carrying out increased high-visibility patrols in the area over the coming days.
“A dispersal order has been put in place for a large part of the Easton area for the next 48 hours which will allow police officers to move anyone on who they believe could contribute to crime, disorder or anti-social behaviour.”
Earlier this year we launched a proactive operation targeting serious violence and knife crime and we are working closely with partners to identify and tackle the root causes.
If you witnessed either incident or have any information or footage which could help our investigation, please call 101 and quote reference 5224137040 (28 May) or 5224139315 (30 May).