Man in custody after stabbing in Bristol

A 21-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent following an incident in Stapleton Road last night (Thursday 30 May).

Officers were called to an altercation at a bus stop in Stapleton Road just before 11pm, followed by a report from the ambulance service stating a teenage boy had sustained a stab wound to his leg.

Officers attended both calls within minutes and the boy was taken to hospital for treatment. He has since been discharged.

Detectives are also investigating an assault which happened nearby on Tuesday (28 May) at around 9.50pm. A teenage boy was taken to hospital where he received treatment for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening or life changing.

We are conscious of the proximity between the two incidents and our detectives are working to establish if there is any link between them.