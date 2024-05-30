Man jailed for child sexual offences

A 41-year-old man has been jailed for more than nine years after admitting to child sex offences.

Luis Da Silva, from Gillingham in Dorset, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (Wednesday 29 May) after pleading guilty to five sexual offences, including one count of rape.

The court heard how the investigation was launched in October 2023 after the victim disclosed to their family that Da Silva had been sexually abused them.

Following the report, detectives soon located and arrested Da Silva, who was charged on 21 October 2023 and has been remanded into custody since.

In a statement, the victim said: “Since this happened to me, it has made me feel like I have been living a nightmare that I couldn’t wake up from.

“I feel scared of being on my own. I know he is in prison but it makes me feel worried, scared and stressed.”

Detective Inspector Claire Millington said: “I want to praise the victim for their courage in reporting what had been happening to her, and thank her for placing her trust and belief in the investigation team. “Luis Da Silva groomed and manipulated the victim for the sole purpose of committing horrendous acts against her when she was a young child and his actions have no doubt had a devastating impact on her. “He used lies and fear to ensure her silence for years, giving absolutely no regard to the psychological impact of his crimes. “I commend the dedication of the officer in charge of this investigation, DC Harry Vance, for his commitment to securing justice for this victim and ensuring Da Silva can no longer cause harm to her.”

Da Silva was sentenced to nine years and five months in prison, along with a year-long extended licence upon release.

He also received an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order as part of his sentence.