Man jailed for manslaughter after single punch led to death of father who was ‘heart and soul of the family’

A Pilning man has been jailed after a fatal punch in South Gloucestershire earlier this year.

George Baylis struck Scott Hendy outside a pub in Redwick Road, Pilning, at about 12.10am on Saturday 2 March.

Mr Hendy, 46, fell and sustained a critical head injury and was taken to hospital where he tragically died the following day.

Baylis, of Redwick Road, pleaded guilty to manslaughter last month and was sentenced to four and a half years at Bristol Crown Court today (Wednesday 29 May). He will serve at least half.

An altercation between the two men occurred in the pub car park before Baylis punched Mr Hendy once.

Officers attending the scene spoke to a number of witnesses at the scene who explained what happened.

Baylis, of Redwick Road, was arrested a short distance away approximately 30 minutes after the incident. He broke down in front of officers and apologised for what happened, adding he did not want to hurt anyone.

During police interview he admitted to punching Mr Hendy.

A number of moving tributes were issued about Mr Hendy, who lived in Severn Beach, from friends after learning of his death. An estimated 600-700 people attended his funeral, such was his popularity.

His mother, Jennifer Hendy, said ‘not a day that goes by where we don’t think about Scott’.

In her victim personal statement, she said: “He was the kindest, loveliest character and all-round amazing son. His personality was infectious and was always one for being the joker.

“His sense of humour was legendary, and his loss will be felt from all over Bristol such was the reach of his infectious personality.”

She added: “This is an horrendous situation we find ourselves in and our lives will never be the same.

“We know this would never have happened if Scott wasn’t punched.

“However, we understand this has probably ruined the offender’s life as well; if anything we feel sorry for him and his family. We don’t have any hatred towards him, we accept he probably didn’t mean to kill our son.

“However, we are now left feeling our entire life has been torn apart and don’t think we will ever come to terms with living our lives without him.”

Lewis said his father was the ‘heart and soul of the family’ and he was ‘idolised’ by his children.

He said: “One of the hardest things to accept is that I can no longer reach out to Dad. There will be no more phone calls to ask for his advice, no more texts to share a quick joke, no more chats about work or life.

“I still pick up the phone to call or message him, eager to share something funny that’s just happened. Then reality kicks in and I get that sinking feeling again because he’s no longer there.

“It feels like I’ve lost my compass, my guide, and the person I could always turn to when I needed help.”

Lewis added: “There are events that have not yet happened that I know will be incredibly bittersweet, such as the birth of my first child and my wedding, this also applies to Harvey and Holly.

“Dad will never get the opportunity to become a grandparent, to walk Holly down the aisle and to show us all up with his dance moves at our weddings.”