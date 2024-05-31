Man sentenced after admitting to killing wife in Kingswood

A 43-year-old man has been sentenced to an indefinite hospital order after admitting to killing his wife in Kingswood last year.

Darryl Bowen, of Wedmore Close, was sentenced at Bristol Crown Court yesterday (30 May) after pleading guilty to manslaughter by diminished responsibility for fatally stabbing his wife at their home in Wedmore Close in November.

Darryl Bowen

Emergency services attended but, Alison Bowen, 41, sadly died at the scene on Monday 20 November. Darryl Bowen was arrested shortly afterwards.

Speaking after sentencing, Alison’s family said: “As a family we are devastated that Alison has been killed and, although we cannot repair what has been done to her and to our family, we are all pulling together to help each other as we move forward. “What happened that day has changed our family’s world for ever but our focus is now on working together to rebuild our lives.”

Alison Bowen