Man sentenced after pleading guilty to defrauding employer

A man has been sentenced after defrauding his employer of tens of thousands of pounds over an 18-month period.

Muhammad Shafiq held a financial role at a media company in Bristol where between January 2020 and June 2021, he stole approximately £81,000 from his employer. He has since paid back the money.

The 33-year-old transferred money initially to his own bank account and then to a company he set up.

Bristol Crown Court was told on Thursday 9 May that Shafiq put the money towards a deposit on a house and to a new car loan.

Shafiq, of Wells Road in Bristol, pleaded guilty to one count of fraud by abuse of position. He received a 12-month suspended prison sentence and was ordered to carry out 100 hours’ unpaid work.