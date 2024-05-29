Man who is a ‘danger to women’ jailed for 13 years

A 39-year-old man has been jailed for 13 years after raping a woman in Bridgwater.

Stefan Bolohan, of no fixed address, was jailed on Friday 24 May at Taunton Crown Court – sitting at North Somerset Magistrates’ Court – after a jury found him guilty in March to one count of rape.

The court heard how, on Friday 3 June 2022, Bolohan had raped a woman on the green opposite Clarks Road in Bridgwater.

The incident was reported to police the following day (4 June) and detectives carried out a CCTV trawl of the area to collect evidence.

Following several enquiries, we released a CCTV appeal to identify a suspect and, thanks to the support of the public, the man was identified as Bolohan and he was subsequently arrested.

Detective Inspector Claire Millington described Bolohan as a ‘danger to women’ and she was grateful this was recognised in his sentence.

She added: “I want to thank the public for sharing our media appeal which ultimately assisted us in identifying Stefan Bolohan as the offender. “The CCTV in this case showed that Bolohan was calculated and predatory, following the victim and, when she was isolated and in an area of darkness, he took the opportunity to attack her and subject her to a horrific ordeal.”

In a statement read out in court, the victim said: “Since the night it happened, I have tried my best to continue with life for my family. But this is easier said than done.

“There are constant reminders, and even without those reminders, I struggle to block out the awful fears, anger, anxiety and questions.”

DI Millington added: “I cannot put into words the courage and bravery the victim has shown in not only coming forward to the police, but supporting the police investigation and giving evidence in court.”

Judge Cook sentenced Bolohan to 13 years’ imprisonment, with an extended period of three years on licence.

Along with the sentence, Bolohan was ordered to sign onto the sex offenders’ register. The judge also granted a life-long restraining order against Bolohan not to contact the victim.