Men charged in caravan theft investigation

Six men from Avonmouth, Bristol, have been charged in connection with an investigation into the theft of caravans.

It is a result of a nationwide investigation, led by Avon and Somerset Police and involving police in Devon and Cornwall, Wiltshire, and South Yorkshire, as well as the National Crime Agency, which began in June 2023.

A total of 11 arrests were made on Monday 13 May – seven in Avonmouth and four in Rotherham – as part of a joint operation. Six people were subsequently charged, four released under investigation and one released on bail, while enquiries continue.

The following men, all of Kings Weston Lane, were all remanded at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday 15 May jointly charged with conspiracy to steal the caravans (unless specified):

Darren Harty, 37

Michael Power, 22

Christopher Quilligan, 34

James Quilligan, 25. He was released on conditional bail from court.

Jonathan Quilligan, 25

Patrick Quilligan, 39

The six men will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on Wednesday 19 June.

A seventh man, 18-year-old Connor Kidd, of no fixed address, was also previously charged with conspiracy to steal caravans. He appeared at Bristol Crown Court on Monday 20 May where he entered a guilty plea. He will also appear at Bristol Crown Court on 19 June.