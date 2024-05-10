Murder investigation launched in Baltonsborough

A murder investigation has been launched after a man sadly died in Baltonsborough.

We were called by the ambulance service at 4.31pm yesterday afternoon (Thursday 9 May) to a report that a man had been injured in a serious assault.

Officers arrived at the scene in Dunford Terrace within minutes of the report being made but tragically, despite their best efforts and the efforts of emergency services, the man, aged in his 40s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5.30pm.

Formal identification has not yet taken place, however the victim’s next of kin have been informed and our thoughts are with them at this tragic time. A forensic post-mortem examination will be completed in the coming days to determine his cause of death.

A 36-year-old woman was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and she remains in police custody.

An investigation has been launched and this is being led by the Major Crime Investigation Team.