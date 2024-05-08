Officers appeal for help to identity key witness

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this woman who we believe is a key witness to an incident in Minehead.

It is believed that sometime between 12.30am and 1am, a man was heard making threats to someone on Sunday 24 March outside the Duke of Wellington, including threatening to get a knife.

An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection a short time after the incident on suspicion of a using threatening, abusive or insulting words with intent to cause fear. He was released on police bail while enquiries continue.

Officers are keen to speak to the woman in this CCTV who they believed witnessed the incident.