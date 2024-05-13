Our electric fleet recognised as leading the way in policing

Our journey towards a zero-emission fleet of vehicles has been recognised as leading the way in the policing sector.

The recognition stems from the 2024 Electric Fleet Race, run by Rightcharge, which is a monthly insight into organisations who have shown real commitment to delivering a Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV) fleet.

We have 49 electric vehicles, which are used as neighbourhood cars, forensics vans and general-purpose vehicles, and we’ve just passed the 500,000-mile mark for the fleet as a whole.

We estimate we’ll have between 60 to 80 vehicles by the end of this financial year, including fully electric cell vans.

This is all on top of our current fleet of 139 electric bikes, primarily used by our Neighbourhood Policing teams, and our two plug-in motorcycles, which are being piloted in Bridgwater and Fishponds.