Parents’ tribute to ‘kind, warm and special’ son
The parents of “kind, warm and special” Henri Kekkonen have released a tribute to their son.
Henri, 41, sadly died following an incident at a property in Dunford Terrace, Baltonsborough on Thursday 9 May.
His family are being supported by specially trained officers and his parents, Arja and Olavi, have released the following tribute:
“Our beloved son, sibling and friend Henri has been taken from us too soon, at the age of 41.
“We remember you as a kind, warm and special person with great passion for music.
“Your spirit will forever live on in the memories we cherish and the love we share.”
A 36-year-old woman has been charged with Henri’s murder and has been remanded into custody.