Refurbishment of Chard Police Station to start in summer

Chard Police Station will be undergoing a refurbishment this summer to bring it up to date and improve the efficiency of the building. Once the project is completed it will be one the most sustainable stations in the force area and will ensure a police presence in Chard is maintained for many years to come.

The refurbishment will include new windows, doors and roofing, along with solar panels to improve the energy efficiency of the building and reduce running costs. A Salix government grant* will part fund the installation of an air source heat pump.

Additional parking spaces will be added to the station, with two EV charging stations, and the security of the building will also receive an upgrade. The interior will be updated with a new locker room, accessible toilet facilities, a briefing room and multi-purpose meeting rooms.

The refurbishment work is on track to start at the end of May and is estimated to be completed before the end of the year. During this time the station will be temporarily closed, however Neighbourhood Policing Team will still be based in the town. Local business Numatic are kindly providing temporary premises free of charge. Our Response officers will be based out of Crewkerne for the duration of the work.

Chief Inspector Andy Pritchard, said,

“We want to continue providing a police service in Chard and the surrounding area for many years to come, and this refurbishment will enable exactly that. It will bring the station up to modern policing standards and it will also make the station more energy efficient.

“During the refurbishment we will temporarily be closing the station, but this will cause no change to the number of officers or patrols that we have in Chard. We’re extremely grateful to Numatic who have donated office space for our Neighbourhood Policing Team, so they can remain in the town while the work takes place.”

While Chard Police Station is closed, the closest alternative enquiry offices will be at Yeovil or Taunton. To check the addresses and opening hours of these stations, please visit this page.

To contact the Chard Neighbourhood Policing Team, please visit this page. Alternatively, reports can be made by calling 101. If it is an emergency, please call 999.

*Avon and Somerset Police applied for and were successfully awarded a grant to fund the installation of the heat pump. The scheme was set up by the Government to help public buildings lower energy use, reduce running costs, and cut carbon emissions. More info on the grants can be found here.