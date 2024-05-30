Teenager arrested after incident in Knowle

An arrest has been made following an incident in south Bristol yesterday (Wednesday 29 May).

Officers on patrol were approached and received a report that a teenage girl had been sexually assaulted by touching. They said it happened in the Connaught Road area of Knowle at approximately 9pm.

CCTV and house-to-house enquires were subsequently carried out.

A teenage boy subsequently made themselves known to police and was arrested last night.

Inspector Chris Starr, of the Filwood Neighbourhood Policing Team, said: “Enquiries into what happened are ongoing, but we can confirm one person has been arrested. That individual has since been released on conditional bail, preventing him returning to Connaught Road.

“Officers will be carrying out high-visibility patrols in the area because we recognise there may be people with concerns about what happened who wish to talk to us, and if that’s the case then please do as we’ll be happy to help.

“We are aware there have been some social media posts about what happened last night, so we hope this update helps reassure people we are investigating, an arrest has been made and show how seriously we are taking this incident.

“We would though please ask people avoid posting material or speculation online that could have a detrimental impact while a live police investigation is in progress.”

Witnesses, or anyone with information that could assist our enquiries, is asked to contact us online or on 101 quoting reference number 5224138207.