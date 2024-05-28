Three people arrested after Keynsham incident

Three people have been arrested after a woman was forced into a car in Keynsham last night (27 May).

We were called at 8.52pm to the incident on the A4 Bath Road and officers attended and located the victim, who is safe and did not require hospital treatment.

Subsequent enquiries led to the arrest a woman and two men. All three remain in police custody.

Enquiries to locate others believed to be involved are ongoing. It is believed that all those involved were known to each other and that there’s no wider risk to the public.

The A4 Bath Road between the Broadmead Roundabout and Pixash Lane was closed while we conducted searches of a vehicle and has since reopened.

If you have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us.