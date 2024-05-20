Update on investigation into missing Jack O’Sullivan

More than 1,000 taxi drivers have been contacted by officers continuing to investigate the disappearance of 23-year-old Jack O’Sullivan in Bristol.

It’s hoped taxi drivers using the Cumberland Basin network in the early hours of Saturday 2 March, around the time Jack was last seen, may have dashcam or eyewitness information which can help us determine what happened to him.

Officers are also proactively contacting a number of registered keepers of vehicles using the same road system during a set timeframe, who may also be able to provide additional information or footage to the investigation team.

We’re also issuing a new CCTV clip showing a member of the public who was walking a dog in the area of the Brunel Swing Bridge and Cumberland Basin at around 4.30am on Saturday 2 March. This person is a potential witness, so we’d like them to contact us. They’re described as wearing a green padded jacket with a fur-lined hood, and they were walking a black dog with a red collar.

Jack was last seen in the Hotwells area of Bristol on Saturday 2 March as he began making his way home from a night out with friends.

The last confirmed sighting of Jack is at 3.13am as he walks onto the grass area at the junction of Brunel Lock Way and Brunel Way, Bristol. There are two further sightings which are likely to be Jack, which were on the Plimsol Bridge at around 3.25am (CCTV time stamp is incorrect and is an hour out) heading back in the direction of Bristol city centre, and on the Bennett Way slip road on the northern side of the river at around 3.38am.

Senior Investigating Officer DI Jason Chidgey said: “We hope this renewed focus on drivers or motorists using the road system around Hotwells and the Cumberland Basin on the morning of Saturday 2 March will yield more potential footage which can help us provide answers to Jack’s family about what happened to him. “We know there were a significant number of vehicles in the area during this time and we’ve previously appealed for anyone with dashcam footage to come forward – with a particular focus on the area of Brunel Way, Brunel Lock Road, Junction Swing Bridge, Plimsol Swing Bridge or the Portway, anytime between 2.45am and 4am on Saturday 2 March. We’re also still appealing for any mobile phone or doorbell footage. “Our thoughts are very much with Jack’s family who are going through an unimaginable ordeal, and we’re committed to supporting them in any way we can. “To date, we have reviewed and re-reviewed more than 100 hours’ worth of CCTV footage, as well as carrying out extensive land and river searches, involving the dog and mounted section, specialist diver teams using sonar technology, the National Police Air Service (NPAS), and a specialist review team. “We’ve sought and continue to seek independent advice from a range of experts to try and identify any lines of enquiry we still need to progress.”

Jack is white, about 5ft 10ins, of slim build, with short, brown hair. He was last seen wearing a green/brown quilted Barbour jacket, a beige woollen jumper, navy chinos, and brown shoes with a white sole.