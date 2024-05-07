Witness appeal after road traffic incident in Bath

We are seeking dashcam footage and witnesses after a road traffic incident in Bath this morning (Tuesday 7 May).

A double-decker bus sustained a number of damaged windows after a collision with a tree branch in the Kelston Road area at about 8.15am.

A small number of children sat on the top deck sustained minor injuries, and their parents have been notified. The ambulance service was not required to attend the scene.

We are carrying out enquiries into the incident to understand the circumstances and establish if any other vehicle was involved.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact us online or call 101 and quote log number 191 of 7 May.