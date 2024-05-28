Witnesses and dashcam sought following road rage incident

We’re appealing for witnesses and dashcam footage following a road rage incident in Weston-super-Mare.

A man driving a bronze Toyota Hilux got out of the vehicle on Somerset Avenue and punched the window of a black Peugeot 308.

The man then returned to the car and followed the Peugeot onto Elmham Way where the two vehicles then collided.

The driver of the Toyota subsequently left the scene.

The incident happened at approximately 11am on Sunday 19 May.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dashcam footage which could help our inquiry is asked to contact us.