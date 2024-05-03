Witnesses sought after serious injury collision

A man is in hospital with potentially life-threatening injuries following a collision on Hengrove Way in Bristol.

It happened just before 9.30pm on Thursday 02 May near the Hartcliffe Way roundabout.

A pedestrian in his forties went to hospital by ambulance after a collision with a white Mercedes C350 Sport. His next of kin are aware.

A man in his thirties was arrested at the scene on suspicion of drug driving, and has since been released under investigation while enquiries continue.

The road reopened at about 1.20am today, Friday 03 May, following an examination of the scene and recovery of the vehicle.

If you saw the collision and have yet to speak to officers, have dashcam or other footage, or any information, we’d like to hear from you.