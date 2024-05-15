Witnesses sought following disorder at Bristol pub

We’re appealing for witnesses following a large disorder in a South Bristol pub.

A significant number of people were involved in the incident at The Rising Sun, opposite Greville Smyth Park, at around 9pm on Saturday (11 May).

Officers were quickly on the scene after being alerted to the disorder which saw several people punched and kicked, but several of those involved had already left the area.

A 24-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of affray, causing actual bodily harm and possession of cocaine. He has since been released on bail while further enquires take place.

A review of CCTV footage from the pub and wider area is underway, as officers look to identify everyone involved.

Investigating officer PC Rosie Patterson said: “This was an alarming incident which involved a large number of people fighting in a pub.

“Several people were assaulted and suffered injuries, although it’s unclear exactly how many people were hurt.

“Incidents of this nature are completely unacceptable and it’s important we identify those responsible.

“If you saw what happened or have information about it please get in touch.”