Woman charged after South Gloucestershire incidents

A 33-year-old woman has been charged following multiple incidents of vehicle interference and theft in South Gloucestershire.

Patrolling officers were approached by a member of the public in Fishponds on Friday afternoon (17 May) reporting the theft of items from their car. Within minutes, a woman was arrested.

Toni Nash, of no fixed abode, has been charged with theft from a vehicle as well as four counts of vehicle interference and two counts of theft following incidents in Staple Hill and Mangotsfield in April. She has been bailed ahead of appearing at Bristol Magistrates’ Court on Friday 5 July.