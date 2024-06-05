Appeal after Long Ashton cenotaph damaged

An investigation has been launched after a temporary cenotaph in Peel Park, Long Ashton was damaged.

We were called shortly after 11am this morning (5 June) to a report that the memorial had been damaged with a flagpole before an attempt was made to set it alight.

This is believed to have taken place between 8pm on Tuesday 4 June and 8am Wednesday 5 June.

PC James Coglan said: “We fully appreciate the sensitivity around this incident, particularly given the timing, and will be conducting a thorough investigation. “Enquiries to identify those responsible are ongoing and we would encourage anyone who has any information to contact us.”

If you witnessed this incident or have any information which could help our investigation, please contact us.