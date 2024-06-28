Appeal after M5 collision near Bridgwater
We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision on the M5 between junctions 25 (Taunton) and 24 (Bridgwater) this morning to come forward.
We were called shortly before 6.25am this morning (28 June) to reports that a lorry had collided with a bridge on the northbound carriageway.
Officers attended alongside the ambulance and fire services and the lorry driver was trapped in his vehicle.
They were freed from the lorry and taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment of injuries which are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.
The northbound carriageway was closed to allow emergency services to respond but one lane has since reopened.
If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage which could help our investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224167533, or complete our online appeals form.
You can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers 100 per cent anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their Anonymous Online Form.
No personal details are taken, information cannot be traced or recorded and you will not go to court or have to speak to police when contacting Crimestoppers.