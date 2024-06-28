Appeal after M5 collision near Bridgwater

We’re appealing for witnesses to a collision on the M5 between junctions 25 (Taunton) and 24 (Bridgwater) this morning to come forward.

We were called shortly before 6.25am this morning (28 June) to reports that a lorry had collided with a bridge on the northbound carriageway.

Officers attended alongside the ambulance and fire services and the lorry driver was trapped in his vehicle.

They were freed from the lorry and taken to hospital by air ambulance for treatment of injuries which are serious, but not believed to be life-threatening.

The northbound carriageway was closed to allow emergency services to respond but one lane has since reopened.

If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage which could help our investigation, please contact us.