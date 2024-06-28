Appeal after woman bitten by dog in Bristol
We’re asking the public for information following an incident in which a woman suffered injuries after being bitten by a dog.
It happened in Knowle West Health Park, Bristol, at around 11.20am yesterday (Thursday 26 June).
A 68-year-old woman suffered significant bite injuries to her body, as well as a cut to her head caused by a fall, and needed hospital treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening.
Officers attended the scene within minutes and provided first aid to the victim, before carrying out a search of the area, but they couldn’t locate the owner or the dog.
The owner has been described as female, white, of slim build, with medium-length brown hair, and she was wearing a white vest top and denim shorts. The dog is described as a Rottweiler-type.
If you can help us identify the dog owner, or have any other information which would help our investigation, please contact us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224166553, or complete our online appeals form.