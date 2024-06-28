Appeal after woman bitten by dog in Bristol

We’re asking the public for information following an incident in which a woman suffered injuries after being bitten by a dog.

It happened in Knowle West Health Park, Bristol, at around 11.20am yesterday (Thursday 26 June).

A 68-year-old woman suffered significant bite injuries to her body, as well as a cut to her head caused by a fall, and needed hospital treatment. Her injuries are not life-threatening.

Officers attended the scene within minutes and provided first aid to the victim, before carrying out a search of the area, but they couldn’t locate the owner or the dog.

The owner has been described as female, white, of slim build, with medium-length brown hair, and she was wearing a white vest top and denim shorts. The dog is described as a Rottweiler-type.

If you can help us identify the dog owner, or have any other information which would help our investigation, please contact us.