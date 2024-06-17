Appeal following assault in Bristol

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify four people officers would like to speak to after an assault in Bristol.

Officers believe the four people pictured may be able to help their enquiries into an assault that happened at the Post Office cash point, on East Street, Bedminster.

The four individuals are all white and thought to be between 14-21 years old. They are also described as:

1: Has medium-length, dark hair and is shown wearing blue jeans, a black hoody, and black trainers.

2: Also has medium-length hair and is shown wearing blue jeans, a white and cream/beige-coloured zip-up jacket and white trainers.

3: Has short, dark hair. He is wearing blue jeans, a blue top, and white trainers.

4: Also has short, dark hair and is shown wearing a light-colour hoody and black coat.

Officers are investigating the assault of a man in his 40s on 29 January between 1.30-2.30am.

The man required hospital treatment for injuries to his eye. He is now at home recovering.

If you recognise any of the four people pictured, please call 101 and quote reference 5224026647.