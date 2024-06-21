Appeal following sexual assault in Bridgwater

Officers are investigating a suspected sexual assault in Bridgwater last month and are appealing for the public’s help.

They are keen to speak with the man pictured as they believe he could aid their enquiries.

He is white, approximately 6ft tall, of average build, with short, dark hair. He is shown wearing a blue t-shirt, a body warmer and dark trousers.

Officers are investigating an incident which happened on Saturday 11 May between 1-1.30am.

The victim, walking with a group of friends, had been in Penel Orlieu, in Bridgwater, heading in the direction of West Street when two unknown males walked past them.

One of the men inappropriately touched the victim before he continued walking away from them towards the town centre.

If you have any information about the man pictured, or witnessed the incident, please contact us.