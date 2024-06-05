Appeal following suspected arson outside café

We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man following a fire in a café in Bristol in April.

At around 3.15am on Saturday 6 April, an unknown man started a fire outside Society Café, in Farrs Lane, on Bristol’s waterfront.

The fire grew before being put out by a member of public.

Officers believe the man pictured has information which could aid their enquiries into the incident.

He is white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with a dark goatee beard.

He is shown wearing a dark-coloured hoody with reflective stripes on it, grey tracksuit trousers, grey Adidas trainers and a baseball cap.

If you recognise the man, or have any information which could aid our investigation, please call us.