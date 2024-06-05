Appeal following suspected arson outside café
We are appealing for the public’s help to identify this man following a fire in a café in Bristol in April.
At around 3.15am on Saturday 6 April, an unknown man started a fire outside Society Café, in Farrs Lane, on Bristol’s waterfront.
The fire grew before being put out by a member of public.
Officers believe the man pictured has information which could aid their enquiries into the incident.
He is white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of medium build, with a dark goatee beard.
He is shown wearing a dark-coloured hoody with reflective stripes on it, grey tracksuit trousers, grey Adidas trainers and a baseball cap.
If you recognise the man, or have any information which could aid our investigation, please call us.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224088425, or complete our online appeals form.