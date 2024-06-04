Appeal for witnesses after car window smashed in Weston-super-Mare

Detectives investigating an incident in Weston-super-Mare on Thursday (30 May) in which a man has smashed a car window are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

At approximately 7.40pm, a silver Mercedes has cut in front of a black Audi having followed it from Herluin Way onto Hutton Moor Road.

A man driving the Mercedes has then left his car and approached the Audi, punching a window until it smashed. He then left the scene after a person in a white BMW pulled up behind the two cars.

We believe the man driving the white BMW, who is described as being in his early 20s, approximately 5ft 8ins or 5ft 9ins tall, of medium build with light brown hair, blue eyes and light stubble, could be a key witness in our investigation and would encourage him to come forward.

We would also encourage anyone who may have witnessed the incident to speak to us.

If you know this man or have any information about the incident, including any dashcam footage of it, please contact us.