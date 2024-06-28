Appeal for witnesses to A39 collision

Officers investigating a four-car collision near Minehead on Saturday are appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to come forward.

We were called at 3.25pm on Saturday 22 June to reports of the collision on the A39 at Venniford Cross, near Tivington.

Only minor injuries were reported by the occupants of the involved red Mini Cooper, blue VW Up, black BMW X2 and blue Ford Fiesta.

If you witnessed the collision or have any dashcam footage of it and have not yet spoken to an officer, please call 101 and quote log 674 of Saturday 22 June.