Appeal issued following robbery at store in Southmead

We’re investigating a robbery at a store in the Southmead area of Bristol in which a car was used to smash through the doors.

The incident happened at the Morrisons Daily store in Arnside Road at just before 6am today (Wednesday 19 June).

Staff inside the door were threatened by one of the offenders, who demanded money.

A quantity of cash was stolen by the offender, who got into a car which was waiting outside, driven by a second man.

Thankfully no members of staff were hurt, although they were left shaken.

One offender is described as mixed race, around 5ft 9ins and wearing a green mac-style coat and a grey cap. He had his face partially covered. The driver of the vehicle is described as white – we don’t have any further description of him at the moment.

Officers have attended the scene and house-to-house and CCTV enquiries are well underway.

If you saw this incident, or have relevant CCTV, dashcam or doorbell footage, please contact us.