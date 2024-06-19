Appeal over woman’s unexplained death

An investigation has been launched following the unexplained death of a woman at an address in Bath.

We were initially called just before 8.30am on Tuesday 18 June by members of the public who were concerned for the welfare of a man who was on scaffolding in Bennett Street.

Members of the public, fire crews and police officers all helped to ensure the man’s safety.

Officers then went to an address in Upper Lansdown Mews, where they found a woman in need of urgent medical care. Sadly, despite their best efforts, the ambulance crew were unable to save her.

A man in his eighties has been arrested by officers pending further investigation and the results of a forensic post mortem examination.

We have not yet formally identified the deceased, who is in her eighties. However, her next of kin have been informed. Our thoughts are with them and they are being supported by specially-trained family liaison officers.

We are in the early stages of our investigation but these are tragic circumstances and we would ask that people avoid speculating or posting any footage or images online while we establish the facts.

We’re keen to hear from anyone who has dashcam or other footage showing an older man with a rucksack walking between Upper Lansdown Mews and Bennett Street, or on scaffolding in Bennett Street, between 8am and 9am on Tuesday 18 June.