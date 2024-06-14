Arrest after Pride flag destroyed
A man is in police custody after a Pride flag was destroyed in Weston-super-Mare.
The flag was removed from outside Grove House and set on fire overnight Wednesday 12 to Thursday 13 June.
Officers arrested a man in his twenties of no fixed abode at just before midday today, Friday 14 June, on suspicion of criminal damage. He currently remains in the cells.
We continue to appeal for information about this incident.
If you can help, please call 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5224152470, or complete our online appeals form.